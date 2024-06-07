Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 has been making headlines even before it premiered. Asim Riaz, a contestant in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, was asked to leave the show following his feud with the filmmaker.

However, now recent reports reveal that Asim is back to being a part of the show after he apologized to the daredevil host.

Asim Riaz returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to the Times Now report, Asim Riaz apologized to Rohit Shetty and the latter accepted his apology. As per the report, Shetty made arrangements to get Riaz back on the show after making amends with him. Due to this, Asim has now returned to the show and resumes being a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Why was Asim Riaz allegedly evicted abruptly?

As per the above-mentioned publication's report, Asim Riaz got into a nasty argument with host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty after he refused to perform a stunt. Asim found the stunt dangerous and very risky. The host informed Riaz that he could not back out from performing the stunt and reminded him how the stunt had been tested by a team of experts.

After Asim consistently refused to perform, Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar persuaded him to do the stunt. But this didn't go well with Riaz and in a fit of rage he called Abhishek and Shalin 'losers' and expressed his wish to not share the stage with them.

Reportedly, he said, "I buy a car every three months" while demeaning Abhishek and Shalin. However, Riaz only found support from co-contestant Shilpa Shinde, who was aware of the fight.

Shilpa claimed that Asim was provoked and hence this happened. Eventually, Asim is reportedly back in the race of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and will be seen taking up gruesome stunts.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Apart from Asim Riaz, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 features several daredevils such as Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.

These celebrity contestants are all set to take up spine-chilling stunts and overcome their phobias. The participants of Rohit Shetty-led show jetted off to Romania on May 21. The show will air on Colors TV. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

