Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Asim Riaz shares cryptic note on 'apology' amid controversy rumors with Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot

For the last few days, several reports have suggested Asim Riaz's exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Speculations concerning his ousting from the stunt-based reality show are all over the news. The entire incident has come as a shock to his fans. Meanwhile, according to reports, he got into an argument with host Rohit Shetty and even had an abusive fight with Shalin Bhanot.

Only recently, Asim posted a cryptic note on X (formerly known as Twitter), leaving netizens clueless about whom he is targeting: Abhishek Kumar or Shalin Bhanot.

Asim Riaz's mysterious post

Taking to the microblogging platform, Asim Riaz shared a cryptic post about apology, setting several tongues wagging. His note went viral in no time and attracted much attention from the eagle-eyed netizens. While the Bigg Boss 13 fame has already hit the headlines, such anonymous notes might add fuel to the fire.

Asim's note read, "Your apology needs to be as loud as the disrespect was.'

Have a look at his note:

Fans' reactions

Soon after the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up posted such a note, it received mixed reactions from the netizens. While many offered support to Asim and advised him not to focus on the controversy, a few mentioned how his ego has worsened his situation.

Whom is Asim Riaz targeting?

Besides the actor's reported exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, reports claimed that Shalin Bhanot eliminated Asim. Speculations are also rife that Abhishek Kumar intervened in their fight, escalating the situation. Meanwhile, Asim was still seen in Romania, as shown in pictures posted by other contestants of the show.

Speaking of the 'apology' post, netizens wondered if Asim Riaz was hinting at his issues with Abhishek Kumar and Shalin Bhanot.

Abhishek Kumar's cryptic post from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

A few days ago, Abhishek Kumar shared a cryptic post on his Instagram, which left us perplexed as to whether he was referring to Riaz being kicked out of the show. The Udaariyaan actor wrote, "EK CHEEZ SEEKHI HAI KABHI CHAUDH ME NAHI AANA CHAHYE CHAUDH AAPKO LE DOOBTI HAI (One should not get pompous as it can make matters worse for you)."

For the unversed, reportedly, Riaz abused Shalin Bhanot after losing a stunt, and Abhishek's interference made matters worse. Shilpa Shinde apparently sided with the Bigg Boss 13 fame and mentioned how Shalin and Abhishek poked him.

Numerous theories revolving around the same have been doing rounds. While whether Asim Riaz continues to be a part of the show or not is yet to be confirmed, the news has worried fans about his participation in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

