Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently being shot in Romania. It has been a few weeks since all the contestants and host Rohit Shetty jetted off for the show. Well, fans were quite delighted when they heard of Asim participating but his reported exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has shocked everyone.

Meanwhile, another media report suggested that the ex-Bigg Boss 13 runner-up had a major argument with Shalin Bhanot and Rohit Shetty before getting evicted. Besides such speculations doing rounds on the internet, several theories have also surfaced regarding Asim Riaz's reported eviction from Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Let us explore them!

Asim Riaz verbally abused Shalin Bhanot?

Ever since the news of Asim Riaz's oust from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 began circulating, numerous reports showed up on the table. One of them suggested that Asim Riaz verbally abused his co-contestant, Shalin Bhanot, after losing a stunt. Things worsened after Abhishek Kumar got involved in the argument. Although such claims have not been confirmed yet, these factors have grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens.

Shalin Bhanot eliminated Asim Riaz?

Another popular opinion is related to Shalin Bhanot getting a special power, which he used to eliminate Asim Riaz from the show and save Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Well, eagle-eyed netizens believe that a similar situation happened in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 when Sourabh Raaj Jain faced elimination after Arjun Bijlani got a special power.

Did Asim Riaz fight with Rohit Shetty?

Asim Riaz getting into a heated argument with host Rohit Shetty is all over social media. Reports emerged about clashes between Asim and Rohit, after which the former was eventually asked to leave the show. As per the Etimes sources, a major showdown happened between them after the Bigg Boss 13 fame lost a stunt. The source added that Asim was asked to leave immediately.

Shalin Bhanot posted a video with Asim Riaz

Before the reports of Asim Riaz being listed from Khatron Ke Khiladi made it to the news, fans were delighted after Shalin Bhanot shared a video with Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, and Abhishek Kumar on his official social media handle. They were seen vibing, and it seemed like they were attempting to gel together during their time in Romania, where Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is currently being shot.

Have a look at the video here:

However, other contestants have also been dropping BTS pictures and videos from Romania, treating netizens with candid glimpses of their Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 journey.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is one of those shows that fans eagerly await. Speaking of the contestants, the show is all set to feature braveheart personalities from all walks of life. The list of participants includes Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, and Niyati Fatnani.

Samarth Jurel was also one of the confirmed contestants to be participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 but the actor backed out due to serious leg injury.

Although the shooting for the latest announced season has started, a premiere date of the stunt-based reality show is still to be revealed. It will be available for the viewers to watch on Colors TV. You can catch up on the episodes digitally on JioCinema.

