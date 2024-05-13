The internet is abuzz with names of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 participants as the adventure-based reality show will soon return to television screens. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show has already got two confirmed contestants and a list of speculative contestants, and now the latest contestant to join the report of confirmed contestants includes Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot. Read on to get details of his participation.

Shalin Bhanot to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

According to the latest report actor and Bigg Boss 16 fame, Shalin Bhanot has become the final contestant to be locked in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Reportedly, he won't fly to the location with other confirmed contestants as he is the last one to be confirmed for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as well after he came out of Bigg Boss 16. But instead, he chose to do the supernatural show, Bekaboo.

Check out Shalin Bhanot's recent social media post here:

List of other Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants

Meanwhile, the upcoming season has got two confirmed contestants. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff confirmed their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Riaz issued a statement and said his participation in the show will be about making his fans proud. On the other hand, Krishna expressed her excitement and said that she can't wait for this show to push her beyond her mental and physical limits.

After the confirmed news came the reports of actress Shilpa Shinde and social media personality Abdu Rozik's participation news. However, they have not reacted to the news yet. The upcoming season is expected to go on air in June or July this year. Reportedly, the makers have ditched Cape Town and will shoot in Romania.

Talking about the thirteenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rapper Dino James was the winner. Arjit Taneja was the first and Aishwarya Sharma was the second runner-up, respectively.

