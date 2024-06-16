Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar and Karan Veer Mehra share appreciation post for Rohit Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's shoot is going in full swing in Romania. The contestants are giving their all while performing various stunts in the show. A few of the contestants recently took to social media to share pictures of their bruises and injuries that happened while performing stunts in the show. And now, as they got the chance to click pictures with Rohit Shetty, two handsome hunks, Abhishek Kumar and Karan Veer Mehra took to social media to appreciate the host of the show.

Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar praises Rohit Shetty

In Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar had mentioned his claustrophobia and cited the same reason behind contemplating taking up the stunt-based reality show. Now, Abhishek shared a few pictures with the host of the stunt-based show, Rohit Shetty, and thanked him for supporting him.

He wrote, "This is an appreciation post for Rohit sir, who has stood beside me like a rock through thick and thin as you guys know, I'm claustrophobic and I've been facing my own set of challenges but Rohit sir ke mentorship aur guidance ke wajeh se (because of Rohit sir's mentorship), I've been learning so much!

The Bigg Boss 17 runner up added, "Being such a big star, he is so down-to-earth aur humble and treats us all like family...aise log bahut kum hote hai and jab milte hai, mere life ko choo jaate hai (These people are very rare and when I meet them in my life, they touch my life)..and I couldn't thank you enough sir.

He concluded his post by giving a shoutout to everyone like Rohit Shetty who inspire others by keeping their positivity intact.

Karan Veer Mehra's appreciation post for Rohit Shetty

The fitness freak Karan Veer Mehra also shared a few glimpses from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 sets. He posted a picture with Rohit Shetty and wrote, "@itsrohitshetty sir" and added a fold handed emoji.

Apart from Abhishek Kumar and Karan Veer Mehra, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 also features celebrities like Asim Riaz, Shilpa Shinde, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, Niyati Fatnani and Gashmeer Mahajani among others.

