Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most anticipated reality shows. Every year, a lot of speculations are made before the release of reality shows. It is one of the few shows that is entirely pre-shot. This year, the show is slated to be shot in beautiful locations in Bulgaria.

While there are conjectures related to the celebrity contestants participating in the show this year, we bring you a list of confirmed names from the show.

Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek Kumar from Bigg Boss 17 is a confirmed contestant for this year's Khatron Ke Khiladi. While he has claustrophobia, he is all set to battle against his fears in the show. Confirming the buzz, Abhishek said that he wants the streak of receiving love from fans going and is glad to collaborate with the same channel again.

He shared that he is a big Rohit Shetty fan and is looking forward to being mentored by him.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's recent project:

Aditi Sharma

The Yeh Jaadu Hai Jin Ka and Rabb Se Hai Dua fame Aditi Sharma is also a confirmed name for the stunt-based reality show. Talking about being a part of the show, Sharma stated that all these years, she had tried her best to bring the characters she was playing alive, but now it's time for viewers to see her real self.

She said, "On this journey, there will be no scripts and no rehearsals. The fears, the doubts, and the moments of exhilaration will be laid bare before the world. This show is my chance to connect with the audience on a deeper, more authentic level."

Niyati Fatnani

Nazar and Channa Mereya fame Niyati Fatnani is another confirmed contestant of the season.

Talking about her participation in the show, Fatnani said, "The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will mark my debut in the realm of reality shows, and I couldn't be more thrilled. I am confident that this show will give me the perfect opportunity to overcome my fears, push my limits, and learn new skills. With a background in dance, I've gained flexibility, which I intend to leverage to the fullest during the show."

Karan Veer Mehra

Known for his stint in TV shows like Woh Toh Hai Albela and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Karan Veer Mehra is all set to challenge his fears. Sharing his thoughts about bagging the show, Mehra said, "This opportunity is a dream come true, a chance to push the boundaries of my physical and mental limits in a way that few experiences can rival."

He added, "With the legendary Rohit Shetty sir at the helm, guiding us through this uncharted territory, I will not only face my fears head-on. I am ready to embrace this journey with open arms. I'm sure it's going to be a transformative experience!"

Along with the above celebrities, Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff are also confirmed names to participate this season. Also, Pinkvilla reported about Bigg Boss 17's Samarth Jurel being a part of the show, and he, too, is confirmed for the show.

Other celebrities like Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani and Shilpa Shinde are speculated to join the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team, however, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

