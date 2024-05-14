Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to entertain viewers. The show is currently in the pre-production stage. Soon, the contestants of the show will leave for Bulgaria to shoot the show. Every year, many celebrities are speculated to participate in the show. While a few contestants are already confirmed for the show, Pinkvilla brings to you another set of confirmed contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Read below.

Anupamaa fame Ashish Mehrotra

Anupamaa actor Ashish Mehrotra recently left the show, raising many eyebrows. Actor Gaurav Sharma has been roped in to play Toshu in the show. Now, the buzz is that Mehrotra is all set to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Confirming the buzz, Ashish said, "This reality show is a new adventure. I'll be stepping out of my comfort zone and facing challenges that will test my bravery and courage. I'm grateful to COLORS for giving me this fantastic opportunity to showcase a different side of myself – daring, fearless, and willing to take on whatever comes my way."

Take a look at Ashish Mehrotra's farewell post for Anupamaa:

The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti, best known for her stint in The Kapil Sharma Show, is all set to participate in the stunt-based show. After tickling the audience's funny bones, Chakravarti will be seen taking over the spine-chilling and daredevil stunts on the show.

Talking about being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Sumona said, "When I was approached for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I thought it was some sort of prank, but as the reality sank in, and the offer was confirmed, I was excited. I'm thrilled about the show taking its daredevilry to a new country. I am ready to push my boundaries & re-awaken the adrenaline junkie in me under the mentorship of the ultimate action king Rohit Shetty sir.”

Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani

After entertaining the audiences with projects like Imlie, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Gashmeer will be seen battling his fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

He shared, "There is no better way to challenge oneself than to step aboard this legendary stunt-based show! I'm super thrilled about overcoming my fears. Let the adventure begin!"

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Shilpa Shinde

After a controversial relationship with the channel with shows like Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Shilpa Shinde is all set to reunite with the show for its popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Talking about taking up the show, Shilpa said, "I'm ready to give Khatron Ke Khiladi everything I've got. It is an honor to have the opportunity to learn from the incredible action guru Rohit Shetty sir himself. I'm excited about exploring and breaking the physical and mental barriers that have held me back until now."

Until now, apart from the above four celebrities, other confirmed contestants are Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Karan Veer Mehra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Niyati Fatnani, and Aditi Sharma.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The TOP 5 contestants of the show were Arjit Taneja, Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James, and Rashmeet Kaur. As Sharma was injured, she was out of the winner's race. Between Dino and Arjit, the rapper won the stunt and was declared as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

