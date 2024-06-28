Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Did Abhishek Kumar find his 'dilbara' on sets of Rohit Shetty's show in Romania? Find OUT

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 shooting is going on in full swing in Romania. Abhishek Kumar, who is also a contestant in the show, is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's show.

Along with performing stunts, the actor is also providing glimpses of his fun time in Romania through his vlogs. In one of his vlogs, Abhishek mentioned that he is looking for a life partner. Now it seems like his wait is over!

Did Abhishek Kumar find love on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 sets?

Abhishek Kumar shared a video on his social media account, giving a sneak peek of his life partner. The actor created a reel with a woman while dancing to the song Dilbara from the movie Dhoom. In the video, Abhishek is seen dancing and performing romantic moves with the woman.

We see that Karan Veer Mehra is also a part of this video where he is flexing his washboard abs and teasing Abhishek.

Sharing this clip, Abhishek Kumar wrote in the caption, "Kon keh raha tha ladki nahi milegi (laughing emoticons)." In the comment section of this post, Abhishek quipped, "Naa ise meri hindi smjh aaegi na mujhe iski english.. whatta relation."

Watch Abhishek Kumar's video here-

Celebs react to Abhishek Kumar's post:

Although this is Abhishek's fun reel with a Khatron Ke Khiladi team member, his friends and fans were quick to tease him. Aditi Sharma commented, "Haha so cuteee! And Sarraaa killed it yaar." Krishna Shroff also dropped a 'laughing emoticon' in the comment. Aashish Mehrotra and Niti Taylor also liked Abhishek Kumar's video.

About Abhishek Kumar's personal life:

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar fell in love with co-star Isha Malviya while shooting for Udaariyaan. The two dated for a while but parted ways abruptly. Isha and Abhishek crossed paths again when they entered the Bigg Boss 17 house together. In the show, they were constantly at loggerheads and never got along well.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Along with host Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi's 14 celeb contestants are busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show in Romania. It has been several years now since Rohit Shetty has been hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi. The contestants embarked on an adventurous journey to Romania on May 21.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air soon on Colors TV and will be available to watch any time on the channel's digital platform Jio Cinema. The premiere date of the stunt-based reality show is still awaited.

