Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Did Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar drop cryptic post hinting at Asim Riaz's eviction from show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has already started to make a lot of buzz. It has just been a while since the crew of the show reached Romania for the shoot. Days later, the reports about a major fight between Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot went viral on social media. The reports claimed that Riaz got into a tiff with Rohit Shetty leading to his elimination from the show. While there's no clarity on whether Riaz is continuing with the show or not, Abhishek Kumar, who's also said to have been involved in the fight with Riaz shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

Abhishek Kumar's cryptic post from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Abhishek Kumar is one of the most talked about contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While ardent fans of the show are curious to know if Asim Riaz continues to be a part of the show or not, the Udaariyaan actor shared a cryptic post which makes us wonder if it is referring to Riaz being ousted from the show.

Abhishek Kumar wrote, "Ek Cheez Seekhi Hai Kabhi Chaudh me nahi aana chahye, Chaudh aapko le doobti hai. (One should not get pompous as it can make matters worse for you)."

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's Instagram story from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Asim Riaz's probable eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Media reports suggested that Asim Riaz had a showdown with Rohit Shetty and thus he was asked to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. According to a few reports, after losing a stunt, Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar passed comments on Riaz leading him to lose his cool.

Reportedly, Riaz abused Bhanot and Abhishek's interference made matters worse. Shilpa Shinde sided with Riaz on the matter and stated that Bhanot and Kumar poked Riaz deliberately, leading to his outburst.

While there are many speculations and theories revolving around the same, it will be exciting to know what exactly conspired during the show.

