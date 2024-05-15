Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame Karan Veer Mehra's ex wife Nidhi Seth finds love again; drops PIC with beau
Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Karan Veer Mehra's ex-wife and actress Nidhi Seth took to her social media to share a picture with a mystery man and made her relationship official.
After getting divorced from her husband and popular television actor Karan Veer Mehra, actress Nidhi Seth moved to Bengaluru to be with her family and after almost nine months of getting a divorce, the actress has announced her relationship. The Kaamnaa actress took to social media and shared a post with a mystery man as she announced being in a romantic relationship.
Nidhi Seth makes her relationship official
Taking to Instagram, Karan Veer Mehra's ex-wife Nidhi shared a picture with an unknown man as she posed with him, holding his arm and holding a beautiful flower bouquet. She kept looking at her partner as the picture was clicked.
In the caption, she wrote, "Embracing love anew, a heart healed, a soul reborn. OFFICIALLY MY HAPPILY EVER AFTER."
Take a look at Nidhi Seth's Instagram post making her relationship official:
Needless to say, Nidhi's beau is not from the entertainment industry.
Nidhi Seth on divorce with Karan Veer Mehra
Talking to Times of India, Nidhi confirmed that the duo got divorced. She mentioned that they had separated a year ago. Seth added that toxicity in any marriage should not be accepted. She emphasized the need for mutual respect, mental peace, and financial stability in any marriage.
She added that deeper aspects should be considered before getting married. She said, "Unfortunately, there isn't enough awareness in this world about certain personality traits and behavior which can ruin relationships."
Nidhi Seth on shifting to Bengaluru
Talking about relocating with her parents to Bengaluru, Nidhi Seth stated that she was in a happy space being with her parents. She loves the culture, food, and weather of the place. She added that Mumbai would be close to her and she'd return to the City of Dreams if she got a good acting opportunity. Seth also wanted to focus on her interior design career in Bengaluru.
While Nidhi has moved on in her personal life, Karan Veer Mehra is all set to challenge himself professionally by taking up the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.
