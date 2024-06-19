Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame Niyat Fatnani sizzles by poolside in vibrant fuchsia and black swimwear

This afternoon, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Niyat Fatnani wowed her fans by sharing a series of stunning photos on her official social media handle. The fashionista sizzled by the poolside in a swimsuit that caught the attention of the netizens. Let's delve into her stylish ensemble and decode how she nailed it.

Niyat Fatnani's poolside look

Niyat Fatnani dropped the pictures this afternoon. In these pictures, she can be seen wearing a stylish color block one-piece swimsuit. The swimsuit has a striking design, with a bright fuchsia pink bralette attached to a black high-waisted cut-out bottom. This eye-catching combination perfectly highlights her fashion sense and confidence.

Niyat looks every bit the fashionista, showing off her flawless curves by the swimming pool. Her high ponytail adds a touch of chic to the overall look, keeping the focus on her beautiful face and the unique design of her swimsuit. Niyat Fatnani truly raises the temperature with her stunning appearance, proving she is a trendsetter.

Check out Niyat Fatnani's look here:

Apart from Niyat Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Krishna Shroff, to name a few, have been giving netizens a closer look at their times in Romania.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is in full swing in Romania. Like every season, this season too boasts an ensemble of exciting celebrities such as Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani. The premiere date and time of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is yet to be announced.

About Niyat Fatnani's career

The actress made her television debut as Niharika opposite Utkarsh Gupta on Channel V’s D4-Get Up and Dance. She worked in popular TV serials: Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, Nazar, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, to name a few.

