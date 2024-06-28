Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 first promo drops; 5 things to look forward to this season on Rohit Shetty-hosted show

Viewers are waiting with bated breath for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to air. The buzz has been on ever since the celebrity contestants flew to Romania for the shoot. To tease the eager audience, the official channel has dropped the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Let’s take a look at 5 things to look forward to this season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 first promo

On June 28, ColorsTV dropped the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The 38-second clip begins with host Rohit Shetty's voiceover, revealing that the contestants have been in holiday mood ever since they landed in Romania. From shopping to sightseeing, they are busy doing touristy stuff. However, it's time to change their mood and turn their dream holiday into their worst nightmares.

Watch the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promo here:

Along with the director’s voice-over, contestants Asim Riaz, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gashmeer Mahajani are also introduced. They are also seen performing dangerous stunts. The promo concludes with the host doing what he does best - performing a helicopter stunt.

5 things to look forward to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

New exotic location Romania: After shooting the last three seasons in South Africa, viewers will see a change of landscape with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. This season is shot in Romania, providing a fresh and exciting backdrop for the stunts and challenges. Expect stunning landscapes, unique settings, and a cultural touch that adds to the thrill.

Rohit Shetty's unique hosting style: Known for his larger-than-life persona and action-packed films, Rohit Shetty brings his trademark style and energy to the show. His interactions with contestants, combined with his expertise in action, promise to keep viewers entertained.

Innovative and challenging stunts: Each season, the stunts get more innovative and difficult. With Romania's diverse terrain, expect a mix of high-adrenaline tasks that test contestants' physical and mental limits in new and exciting ways.

Star-Studded contestant lineup: The show features celebrities from various fields, adding to the entertainment quotient. This season's lineup includes Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, and Krishna Shroff, to name a few. It will be interesting to see their dynamics, particularly the bond between Abhishek and Shalin, Sumona and Karan, and Asim's confident personality.

Dramatic moments: Beyond the stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for its emotional and dramatic moments. In fact, there have been reports surfacing about a fight involving Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, and Shalin Bhanot. Reportedly, Asim got back to the show only after he apologized. So, expect more such conflicts amidst the intense competition among the contestants.

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Holiday destination banega khiladiyon ka naya nightmare, kyunki jald aa rahi hai Darr Ki Kahaniyaan in Romania. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, jald hi, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

The date of the premiere of the show is yet to be revealed.

