Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Gashmeer Mahajani’s tug of war with bear to Abhishek Kumar’s mid-air stunt; Rohit Shetty introduces contestants

Viewers can’t keep calm as the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 dropped on June 28. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show teased viewers of what to expect this season and it promises nothing short of a thrilling ride, both for the contestants as well as the viewers. Now, the makers have dropped promos introducing the celebrity contestants of the adventure-based reality show. Let’s check them out.

Gashmeer Mahajani’s tug of war with a grizzly bear

One of the first promos to drop was Gashmeer Mahajani’s. The actor is seen flashing his abs as he comes out of the swimming pool. In the next sequence, he is seen playing tug of war with an unusual opponent – a grizzly bear. The actor stands on a bridge on top of a waterbody and the bear is seen on the other side as the animal pulls the rope, Gashmeer falls into the water.

The promo comes to a conclusion with Rohit Shetty walking past the bear and saying, “Likhunga darr ki naya kahania in Romania.”

Watch the promo here:

Krishna Shroff gets support from her dad Jackie Shroff

Next dropped Krishna Shroff’s promo. It starts with Krishna getting out of a swimming pool in a hot avatar. She gets a video call from her father who cheers her for the show. He says, "Tereko lagta hai tune Khatron Ke Khiladi mein jaake sahi kaam kiya hai? Krishna replies, "Bahut bada mauka hai mere liye." Replying to this Jackie Shroff adds, "Mere mein itna taakat nahi hai ke jaake main Khatron Ke Khiladi karoon, magar tereko maanta hoon bhidu." Krishna assures him everything will be fine.

Advertisement

Next, a clip of Krishna performing a stunt with a snake around her neck and other crawlies is shown. She shouts while performing the stunt and says, "I can't do this, Bhidu bacha."

Watch the promo here:

Abhishek Kumar’s mid-air stunt

Bigg Boss 17’s Abhishek Kumar’s promo starts with romantic music and Rohit Shetty saying, “Ye haseen wadiya, ye khula asmaan, aa gaye ye kaha, aab inka hoga kya?” Then we see, Abhishek Kumar trying to climb a moving net hanging from a gondola which is stuck midway.

For the unversed, Abhishek is claustrophobic and viewers are eager to see how the contestant overcome this challenge in his stunts.

Watch the promo here:

Shilpa Shinde’s electric shock stunt

Shilpa Shinde’s promo starts with her enjoying the streets of Romania dressed in a skirt. But the actress gets a reality check as soon as she performs a stunt. She tries to pull out the balls attached to an iron net but gets a continuous electric shock. She screams in pain as the contestants outside the net laugh mimicking her screams.

Advertisement

Watch the promo here:

Shalin Bhanot’s stunt in flight

Shalin Bhanot is seen running toward the flight’s exit as soon as Rohit Shetty signals him. As the aircraft door opens, the actor makes an attempt to collect the flags attached to difficult places. The contestants sit and stare at him in awe and pray for his safety.

Watch the promo here:

First promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

On June 28, the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 dropped. The 38-second clip begins with host Rohit Shetty's voiceover, revealing that the contestants have been in holiday mood ever since they landed in Romania. From shopping to sightseeing, they are busy doing touristy stuff. However, it's time to change their mood and turn their dream holiday into their worst nightmares.

Along with the director’s voice-over, contestants Asim Riaz, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gashmeer Mahajani are also introduced. They are also seen performing dangerous stunts. The promo concludes with the host doing what he does best - performing a helicopter stunt.

Advertisement

This season of the adventure-based reality show also features Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Asim Riaz, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Karan Veer Mehra and Niyati Fatnani.

The date of the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is yet to be revealed. The promos promise the show will air soon.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 first promo drops; 5 things to look forward to this season on Rohit Shetty-hosted show