Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Here’s how Sumona Chakravarti celebrated her birthday in Romania

Sumona Chakravarti, a popular face who has been in the entertainment and showbiz industry for a long time, turned a year older on June 24. She is currently in Romania for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Let’s take a look at how she celebrated her birthday there with the other co-contestants.

Sumona Chakravarti’s birthday in Romania

Sumona Chakravarti’s birthday post came on June 25, consisting of a series of pictures and a long caption. The short clip shows her cutting a small chocolate pastry and another pastry next to it topped with strawberries. Going by her caption, it seems the simple birthday party was organized by her girl gang - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, and Niyati Fatnani.

Check out Sumana Chakavarti’s post here:

In a short clip uploaded on her Instagram story, the actress is seen cutting a beautiful cake in an outdoor setting with Shalin Bhanot, Karanveer Mehra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and others in attendance.

Sumona Chakravarti’s birthday post

Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to me. N just like that, another year goes by. Turning older & lil more wiser.”

Then, she added a quote about how being one’s genuine self requires no extra effort. It reads, “The best part of being authentic is that there is no image to maintain. I will delight some and disturb others, and none of it will change who I truly am”.

Further, she also expressed her gratitude to Niyati, Krishna, and Nimrit and wrote, “With my 3 lovely girls from KKK @kishushroff @niyatifatnani @nimritahluwalia Thank you for the extra love & celebration just before the day ended.”

She concluded the note, writing, “Also big thank you to everyone who messaged me & also tried calling me. Sorry to not have been able to respond because it was a very busy working birthday performing stunts.”

Sumona Chakravarti reshared the post in her story and wrote it indeed was a special birthday.

Meanwhile, talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants, celebrities including Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Asim Riaz, among others have participated.

