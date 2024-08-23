Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is keeping its viewers hooked to the screens with thrilling stunts. This stunt-based reality show is getting more interesting and exciting with each passing episode. The latest promo reveals an exciting twist as contestants will be split into two teams; Team Sumona and Team Nimrit, for an action-packed Team Week.

In the latest promo released on the official social media handle of ColorsTV, Rohit Shetty is seen announcing that the contestants will be divided into two teams, team Sumona and team Nimrit. Shetty said, “Iss hafte hone wala hai humara team week. (This week, we're having our Team Week.)”

It highlights upcoming challenges where contestants will tackle a variety of stunts, including current and air stunts. Niyati Fatnani and Shalin Bhanot are shown performing a current stunt, with Niyati blindfolded. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and others are also seen taking on daring tasks, including stunts on top of a car.

The caption of the promo reads, “Khatron se bhara hai khiladiyon ka ye safar! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, Har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. (The journey of the contestants is full of thrills! Watch #KhatronKeKhiladi14 every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on #Colors and @officialjiocinema.)”

In another promo of the show, host Rohit Shetty is seen losing his temper with Shalin Bhanot for not following the stunt instructions properly. Shetty also shows frustration with Abhishek Kumar for backing Bhanot. In his anger, Shetty warns all the contestants that he might soon lose his cool.

Advertisement

For those unversed, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 features an exciting line-up of contestants. Recently, Aditi Sharma, known for her role in Rabb Se Hai Dua, was eliminated from the stunt-based show.

Currently, the contestants include Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nareshi Meena attempts Rs 1 crore tennis question; here's what happened