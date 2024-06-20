Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty channels his inner daredevil; relives teenage years as a 'stuntman'; PICS

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14's shooting is going on in full swing in Romania. With celeb contestants, host Rohit Shetty is also busy shooting for this stunt-based reality show. Amidst the hectic schedule, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has been reliving his teenage years once again on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14. Giving a glimpse to his fans, he dropped an interesting post on his social media.

Rohit Shetty relives his teenage days:

A few minutes back, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle and dropped two snaps from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In this post, the host is captured candidly as he walks. Another snap is a candid glimpse of Shetty performing a dangerous vehicle and fire stunt. Sharing this post, the filmmaker expressed, "KHATRON KE KHILADI RAW AND REAL STUNTS... THAT'S WHAT I LIKE ABOUT MY SHOW... Makes me relive my teen as a stuntman."

Take a look at Rohit Shetty's post here-

As soon as the Singham director uploaded these photos, several reacted to his pictures by commenting and liking them. Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Whoaaaaa," Arjit Taneja, Raj Anadkat, Aashish Mehrotra and more dropped comments on this post.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

It has been several years now since Rohit Shetty is taking the responsibility of hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi. This year, the 14th season has been the talk of the town for many reasons. Even before its premiere, the stunt-based reality show is making headlines due to its controversies.

Asim Riaz's alleged ousting and then returning to the show has become a topic of discussion. It is said that he was asked to leave the show after he argued with Rohit Shetty. However, when the rapper apologized, he was asked to rejoin. But what really happened will only be clear once the show premieres.

Meanwhile, the contestants embarked on this adventurous journey to Romania on May 21. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air soon on Colors TV and will be available to watch any time on the channel's digital platform Jio Cinema. The premiere date of the stunt-based reality show is still awaited.

