Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot posts video of face injury, fans react; WATCH

Khatron Ke Khiladi is not a show for anyone with a weak heart. The show requires strength, perseverance, and a love for adventure. Throughout the history of the show, many celebrities have gotten injured while performing various stunts. Shalin Bhanot, who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania, took to his social media account to share a glimpse of a massive injury that affected his face.

Shalin Bhanot gets injured amid Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot

Shalin Bhanot shared a video on his social media account wherein his face looks swollen and dislocated. The Naagin 4 actor was seen getting medical aid from the show's team. He used the instrumental music from the Kal Ho Na Ho song, which reflected well on the pain he was suffering. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shalin wrote, "Anything for all of you! #kkk14."

As per sources, Shalin Bhanot was apparently bitten by 200+ scorpions while performing a stunt in the show.

Take a look at the video shared by Shalin Bhanot from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Shalin Bhanot on agreeing to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Shalin Bhanot was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi while he was doing Bigg Boss 16, however, the Kulvadhu actor declined the offer and mentioned that the show is not his cup of tea. He later clarified in an interview with Indian Express stating that as an actor, after Bigg Boss 16, he wanted to focus on his acting career and thus he took up Bekaboo. He mentioned that he was supposed to sign a project that got delayed for two months and that's when Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 offer came his way, and he considered the offer.

He added that his Bekaboo co-star Abhishek Kumar persuaded him to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and would call him every other day to convince him to participate in the show.

Shalin Bhanot's controversy with Asim Riaz

As per reports in the media, Shalin Bhanot and Asim Riaz had a major showdown in the show followed by a stunt. Shalin and Abhishek apparently took a dig at Asim for not being able to pull off a stunt which irked the latter. Things went out of hand when Riaz reportedly abused Shalin. Asim had an argument with Rohit Shetty as well resulting in him being ousted from the show. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the spat.

Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar's friendship

Abhishek Kumar was impressed by Shalin Bhanot's performance in Bigg Boss 16 and the two also starred together in Bekaboo. They hit it off and developed a strong friendship. Kumar sees Bhanot as a mentor figure and Bhanot always made sure to offer his support and guidance whenever needed.

During the Bigg Boss 16 finale, Shalin Bhanot made a special appearance to support Abhishek Kumar and encouraged him to give his best in the show. He stood by Abhishek and defended him from the accusations made by the other contestants and viewers.

Shalin Bhanot was earlier married to actress Dalljiet Kaur and has a son named Jaydon. The duo parted ways owing to personal issues. They are said to be cordial.

Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the show while the celebrity contestants of the season consist of popular faces like Aditi Sharma, Niyati Fatnani, Krishna Shroof, Asim Riaz, Aashish Mehrotra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde among others.

