Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Shalin Bhanot tells contestants 'Jalte ho tumlog' as Rohit Shetty does THIS for him; Watch

The anticipation for Rohit Shetty's hosted show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is soaring high. Like every season, this season too has an interesting lineup of celeb contestants. The participants are busy performing gruesome stunts and overcoming their phobias.

Amidst this, they keep their digital family updated regarding their whereabouts. Now, Shalin Bhanot uploaded a heartwarming video with host Rohit Shetty that will surely put a smile on your face!

Rohit Shetty's sweet gesture for Shalin Bhanot:

Shalin Bhanot shared a video with host Rohit Shetty on his Instagram handle a few hours back. In this clip, the superstar host is seen giving a tight hug aka 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi' to Shalin. While the other contestants ask Rohit to stop, Shalin holds on to Rohit and tells the contestants, "Abbe hatto tum log, jalte ho. Jalte ho tumlog (You are jealous)."

Rohit and Shalin are all smiles in this video as they have an amazing time with the other participants. Sharing this clip on his Instagram, Shalin Bhanot wrote in the caption, "My favourite #JadooKiJhappi. Thank you @itsrohitshetty Sir! You are my greatest motivator and my role model in so many ways. The real #singham."

Take a look at Shalin Bhanot's post here-

Commenting on this heartwarming video, Krishna Shroff, who is also a contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, wrote, "Too cute."

For those who don't know, a few days back, Shalin Bhanot shared a shocking video on his Instagram handle giving a close look at his facial injury. In the clip, Shalin's face looked severely injured while he was getting medical help.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Even before its premiere, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been making headlines due to its controversies. Asim Riaz's alleged ousting and then returning to the show has become a topic of discussion. It is said that he was asked to leave the show after he argued with Rohit Shetty. However, when the rapper apologized, he was asked to rejoin. But what really happened will only be clear once the show premieres.

Meanwhile, the contestants embarked on this adventurous journey to Romania on May 21. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air soon on Colors TV and will be available to watch any time on the channel's digital platform Jio Cinema. The premiere date of the stunt-based reality show is still awaited.

