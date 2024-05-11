The much-loved adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon be back on the television screens. The internet is buzzing with speculative lists of contestants for the upcoming season. And now the latest reports state that actress Shilpa Shinde and Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik are in talks to join the show.

Shilpa Shinde to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

The internet is buzzing with the news that Shilpa Shinde has been confirmed to participate in the fourteenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. According to sources, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress has signed the contract and is excited to take on the challenges.

Reportedly, the actress had several disagreements with the channel, Colors during her time on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Given that Rohit Shetty’s show airs on the same channel, it marks a significant move for the actress. The source said, “Both of them have moved on and are looking forward to embarking on this new journey.”

Check out Shilpa Shinde's latest post on Instagram:

The source also revealed that Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik is also in active conversation with the makers. He stated, "He is expected to join the team this season." While Abdu was a contestant in Bigg Boss 16, he is often seen making appearances in popular reality shows.

Meanwhile, Abdu got engaged on April 24 and is expected to get married on July 7. Yesterday, he shared pictures of his engagement and wrote in the caption, "Allhamdulillah. 24.04.2024."

Who are the other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff confirmed their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Riaz issued a statement and said his participation in the show will be about making his fans proud. On the other hand, Krishna expressed her excitement and said that she can't wait for this show to push her beyond her mental and physical limits.

Talking about the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Dino James was the winner.

