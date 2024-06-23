Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is on in full swing, with its shooting happening in Romania. Rohit Shetty and the celebrity contestants are busy shooting for the show. Meanwhile, the contestants are making the most of their spare time by exploring the stunning location and bonding with each other. Sumona Chakravarti, one of the contestants in Khaton Ke Khiladi Season 14 has recently dropped a picture with co-contentant Karan Veer Mehra.

Sumona Chakravarti shares heartwarming picture with Karan Veer Mehra

Sumona Chakravarti took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from Romania as she spends time with fellow contestant and friend Karan Veer Mehra. Resharing the Instagram story, Sumona wrote, “A decade later…we still look good together.”

The photo captures a sweet moment of Sumona and Karan hugging under the sunny sky. Sumona looks stylish in a black crop top paired with beige joggers, while Karan turns up the heat with his shirtless look and shorts. Both are participants in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

For the unversed, Sumona and Karan have worked together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as leads. Sumona played the role of Natasha Kapoor in the popular TV series.

Karan Veer Mehra was last seen in the TV show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which recently went off-air. He has been a part of several other shows like Woh To Hai Albelaa, Pavitra Rishta, Behenein, Hum Ladkiyaan, and others.

More about Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years. She first gained recognition for her role as Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, where she starred from 2011 to 2014. Her popularity increased further with her appearances on Kapil Sharma's shows, including Comedy Nights with Kapil, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have chosen Romania as the shooting location for the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. This season features a lineup of celebrities, including Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.

