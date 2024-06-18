Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti flaunts her toned physique in black bikini; guess who clicked her PIC

The shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is going on in full swing in Romania. Rohit Shetty, along with celeb contestants, is busy shooting for the stunt-based reality show. Amidst the shoot, the contestants are using their spare time by touring the beautiful location and enjoying time together. Sumona Chakravarti, who is also a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, recently treated her followers by dropping a stunning snap.

Sumona Chakravarti stuns in black bikini

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumona Chakravarti dropped her stunning photo from Romania as she spends time with her co-contestants. Here, Sumona looks flawless as she flaunts her toned physique in black beachwear. The actor's picture is captured candidly by her co-contestant and actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Sharing this snap, the actress captioned, "Made of love, made to love."

Take a look at Sumona Chakravarti's post here-

Apart from Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Kumar has also been giving fans a closer sneak peek of their time in Romania.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have chosen Romania to shoot the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. Like always, this season also has an ensemble of interesting celebrities such as Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.

These celeb participants are all set to perform gruesome stunts that will send shivers down your spine. The contestant who excels in all stunts physically and mentally will eventually emerge as the winner of the show. The premiere date and time of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is yet to be announced.

About Sumona Chakravarti's work life:

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years now. The actress rose to prominence after playing Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She was a part of the show from 2011 to 2014.

The actress gained more fame and success after being a part of Kapil Sharma's reality show such as Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2, and Season 3.

Apart from this, Sumona has also acted in several other shows like Jamai Raja, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and more.

