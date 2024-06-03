Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shooting has been going on in full swing in Romania. Asim Riaz, who is also a contestant in Rohit Shetty-led reality show, has been in the news lately. As per an ETimes TV report, Asim has been ousted from the stunt-based reality show. Now, there's a new report revealing why Asim was asked to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Asim Riaz got into an argument with Shalin Bhanot?

According to India Forums latest report, Asim Riaz had a major argument with Shalin Bhanot before he was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. As per the portal's sources, the situation worsened and escalated after Abhishek Kumar got involved in the argument. However, there is no confirmation regarding this news.

Previously, ETimes TV reported that Asim was asked to leave the show immediately after he argued with host Rohit Shetty. There is no official confirmation on the same.

Take a look at Asim Riaz's post here-

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

A few days ago, Shalin Bhanot dropped a video on his Instagram story featuring Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, and Abhishek Kumar. Similarly, several other contestants like Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, and more have been sharing BTS glimpses on social media.

Advertisement

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television screens. The show will feature braveheart contestants from all walks of life including Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.

The contestants embarked on this adventurous journey on May 21 and have been sharing glimpses of their time in Romania on social media. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air soon on Colors TV. It will stream digitally on JioCinema. The premiere date of the stunt-based reality show is still awaited.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel was also one of the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, the actor backed out after his leg got injured.

To get the latest and exclusive updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Report: Is Asim Riaz eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 amidst controversy? Here's what we know