Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to hit the television screens soon and fans cannot wait to see Rohit Shetty back with an interesting lineup of contestants. The confirmed list of contestants has been released, but still, there are a few speculations about others. Abhishek Kumar is confirmed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

In a recent conversation, the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up revealed what made him say yes to the show.

Abhishek Kumar on initial hesitation about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Abhishek Kumar earned immense popularity after his participation in Bigg Boss 17. He was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 by Rohit Shetty on the show itself, but he rejected it. Talking about it, the actor said that he said no because of claustrophobia and an injury in his right hand that has reduced his strength and holding power. While one can overcome phobias, it was the injury that was his primary concern.

Abhishek Kumar has talked about having claustrophobia in the Salman Khan hosted show and when the topic became a matter of discussion by other contestants and netizens, many of his family members and former co-stars came forward to share previous incidents where he became claustrophobic. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out Abhishek Kumar's recent post here:

Abhishek Kumar on what made him change his mind

In the same conversation, the Udaariyaan actor shared that he saw some stunts from the previous seasons. Then he talked to Ravi Dubey, Ankit Gupta, Arjit Taneja, and Karan Wahi who go to the same gym with him. They told him that he would not get the experience anywhere else and that with Rohit Shetty next to him, he would feel motivated.

Abhishek Kumar concluded by recalling an incident of Karan Wahi. “I want to overcome my phobia and Karan Wahi had told me once that he had phobia of dogs but now he has two pet dogs at home. So, if a person can change so much then why not,” concluded Kumar.

He also added that it’s everyone’s dream to participate in the adventure-based reality show, so he couldn’t say no when the opportunity came to him.

Fans of Abhishek Kumar are eager to see him take on the challenges and face his fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Talking about other contestants, Asim Riaz, Gashmeer Mahajani, Krishna Shroff, Aditi Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Karan Veer Mehra, among others are confirmed to participate.

ALSO READ: Will Abhishek Nigam enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin opposite Bhavika Sharma post leap? Here's what we know