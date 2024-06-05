Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants are currently shooting in Romania, Europe for the upcoming season of the show. Amidst the spine-chilling stunts and tired nights, contestant Abhishek Kumar finds time to keep his fans updated by filming vlogs.

In his latest vlog, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, who is also a contestant, is seen apologizing to Abhishek. But can you guess what went wrong?

Krishna Shroff apologizes to Abhishek Kumar:

As soon as Abhishek Kumar's vlog starts, he introduces Karan Veer Mehra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Aditi Sharma in a quirky way. Krishna Shroff then joins him and introduces her, Abhishek says, "My good friend." He continues, "Isne muje kal galiya di hai galiya (Yesterday, she abused me a lot)."

It is then seen that Krishna Shroff gives him a side hug and apologizes to him. She says, "I am sorry." Abhishek reveals, "She abused me a lot yesterday, you will get to see it." He shares, "I read somewhere 'Silence is the best revenge'." Krishna praises Abhishek and says, "I swear, he has learned that."

Abhishek Kumar shows what happens before shooting the episode:

After this, Abhishek Kumar applauds Aashish Mehrotra for performing well. We also see Abhishek's camaraderie with Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, and Shalin Bhanot in the vlog.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame gives a glimpse of the bus from which they travel to the location from their hotel. After reaching the location, he shows the vanity vans allotted to the male and female contestants for their makeup. Abhishek then gives a tour of his vanity space.

From chatting to getting massages after the stunts, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 participants have a pleasant time behind the camera before they perform the stunts. After shooting the episode, Abhishek bids goodbye to his fans before getting on the bus to reach the hotel.

Latest news about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

As per the reports surfacing on the internet, it is said that actor Asim Riaz has been ousted from Rohit Shetty's hosted stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While the reason for his eviction is still not clear, it is said that Asim had a showdown with host Rohit Shetty or got into an argument with Shalin Bhanot. An official statement regarding this is still awaited.

