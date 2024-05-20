Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon commence the shoot in Bulgaria. The contestants are prepared and the team will soon fly to the international location to film the show. Aashish Mehrotra, known for his stint in Star Plus show Anupamaa as a spoiled brat will be seen battling his fears in the show. The actor took the leap of faith by quitting Anupamaa and taking up the reality show. In a recent media interaction, he revealed being nervous about his decision.

Financial stability made Aashish Mehrotra nervous about quitting Anupamaa

In an interview, Aashish Mehrohra mentioned that he was nervous and apprehensive to decide on quitting Anupamaa, more so because of the financial stability that the show had provided him over the years. He stated that staying in a city like Mumbai is expensive and working in Anupamaa helped him gain financial stability and thus he was nervous about quitting the show. He also added that he was quite attached to the maker and show and to let it go made him apprehensive.

Take a look at Aashish Mehrotra's farewell post here:

Aashish Mehrotra also added that he felt gratitude for the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for offering the show to him which can prove as a big opportunity for him and his career.

Did Aashish Mehrotra quit Anupamaa on a bitter note?

Considering the case of Paras Kalnawat quitting Anupamaa to participate in Colors' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on a sour note, Mehrotra was asked whether the case with him was the same and he revealed that he parted ways on a good note. He mentioned that the decision didn't hurt anyone, however, he was sad about leaving the show as he was attached to it.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will also have popular celebrities like Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra, Sumona Chakraborty, Aditi Sharma, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot among others.

