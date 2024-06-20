Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Abhishek Kumar charms fans with his Punjabi avatar from Romania; Check out

Abhishek Kumar has been riding high on the professional front ever since he came out of Bigg Boss 17. His honesty and charm in the controversial show made him garner a huge fanbase. After getting fame for his stint on the show, Abhishek got flooded with work offers as soon as he stepped out of the glass-walled house.

At present, Abhishek is busy doing daredevil stunts for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, which will go on air soon. Besides filming for the adrenaline pumping show, the actor is consistently treating his admirers with some BTS pictures and videos.

Abhishek Kumar promotes Punjabi culture

Abhishek Kumar took to his official Instagram handle and posted two photos wherein he is seen dressed up in a Punjabi attire. The rising star surely exuded the cultural vibes with his latest look.

Abhishek is spotted wearing a white and neon blue-colored Tamba, punjabi version of lungi with folds at the front. It has golden stripes on it. The Udaariyaan actor paired it with a shimmery blue-hued kurta and a contrasting headdress. He added a jacket to uplift the overall traditional style. The frames depict Abhishek in a happy mood as he poses for the lens with a beautiful backdrop.

In the caption space, the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up wrote, “Punjabi Aage Oyeee (Punjabi in the front),” followed by red-heart, smiling face with hearts and folded hands emojis.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar’s post:

Before this, Abhishek had dropped an appreciation post for host Rohit Shetty. He thanked the filmmaker for staying by his side and showing constant support while he performed the tasks on the show.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features celebrated names like Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotraa, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrat Kaur Aluhwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot and Krishna Shroff. It will premiere on ColorsTV and Jio cinema In July 2024.

The show grabbed headlines for an alleged fight between Asim, Abhishek and Shalin. The argument between the participants has allegedly led to Asim’s eviction from the adventure-based show.

