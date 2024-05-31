Abhishek Kumar has carved a place in the hearts of the audience with his stint in Bigg Boss 17. He is currently in Romania to embark on a thrilling adventure in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Meanwhile, it’s his latest social media post that is garnering considerable attention. The Bigg Boss 17 runner-up recreated the iconic towel scene of Ranbir Kapoor from his movie Saawariya.

And, as a result of the same, many celebrities including his fellow Bigg Boss contestant, Mannara Chopra have reacted to the video.

Abhishek Kumar recreates Ranbir Kapoor’s towel scene from Saawariya

On May 31, Abhishek Kumar uploaded a video where he is seen recreating the iconic towel dance scene of Ranbir Kapoor. Wearing a white towel, he flaunts his ripped body. This scene from the 2007 movie became a talking point and gave Ranbir Kapoor the chocolate boy image.

Watch Abhishek Kumar’s video here:

Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahshettey, and others react

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant uploaded the video with the caption, "Sorry." It caught the attention of many of his industry friends. Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra commented, "From Saanware to Saawariya." Arun Srikanth Mashettey also wrote, "Offo." Navid Sole commented, "Woooow @aebyborntoshine you are so beautiful."

Netizens were also impressed with this video and many wrote he can nail movies as his expressions are very real. One commented that Khanzaadi would be impressed seeing Abhishek in a towel.

Meanwhile, talking about Abhishek Kumar's career, he hasn’t looked back ever since he came out of the controversial reality show as the first runner-up. He worked in a few music video videos along with his Bigg Boss 17 contestants, Mannara Chopra and Ayesha Khan.

Currently, he is in Romania along with other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Fans are rooting for him to win over his fears and give his best to the adventure-based reality show.

Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 include Gashmeer Mahajani, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, and Shilpa Shinde, among others. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show will air on Colors TV by the end of June.

