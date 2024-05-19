Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to roll in Bulgaria. The makers have planned an exciting line-up of celebrities to battle their fears in this season of the stunt-based reality show. Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar was one of the first few contestants to be roped in for the show. However, fans speculated that he'd not take up the offer given his claustrophobia. Shocking his fans, Kumar accepted the offer. In a recent interaction with Paps, Kumar spoke about various stunts and the injury in his hand.

Abhishek Kumar on difficulties in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Talking about issues and difficulties he might face, Abhishek Kumar said, "Please pray karna mai acha perform karu. Mere do minus points hai, tabhi mai thoda dicy sa ho raha tha. Mere right-hand mey injury hai. Bachpan mey accident hua tha. Toh haath mey pakad kum hai. Aur claustrophobia toh chalo sabko e hota hai.

(Please pray that I do well. I have two minus points which is why I was a little skeptical about taking the show. I have an injury in my right hand because of an accident in my childhood days due to which my grip is affected. And well, everybody has claustrophobia.)

Take a look at a glimpse of Abhishek Kumar's chat with the paparazzi here:

Abhishek Kumar on stunts that he might skip

Talking about stunts that he might skip, he said, "Mai chahuga ke yeh naa ho par jo woh baand ke band karke ek box mey daal dete hai, keede daal dete hai. Woh joh band kar dete hai na, woh bahot mushkil hai. Aur woh jo pura band k paani mey dhakel dete hai, bolte hai taala khol ke aao, yaar kyu karrte ho aisa."

(I hope this doesn't happen but the one where they tie you up and put you in a box, is difficult. All the stunts where they lock you in anything is difficult. Also, the one where they tie you up and put you into the water and ask you to unlock the locks, I mean, why would they do that.)

Apart from Abhishek Kumar, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will also have contestants like Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Niyati Fatnani, and Karan Veer Mehra among others.

