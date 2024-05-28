Gashmeer Mahajani, renowned for his role in Imlie, is gearing up for an exciting adventure as he joins Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 to reveal his fearless side.

Despite being approached multiple times in the past, Mahajani had to decline the opportunity due to prior commitments. In an exclusive interview with India Today, the actor shed light on why he had rejected the stunt-based show thrice before.

Gashmeer Mahajani opens up on rejecting Khatron Ke Khiladi thrice

Gashmeer explained that his previous professional commitments had prevented him from taking part in the stunt-based reality show.

The actor mentioned that it's the second or third time he's discussed the show with the makers. Previously, he couldn't join due to conflicting schedules. However, this time, the makers contacted him early, and his schedule was open, so he reserved those dates for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

He said, “It's the second or third time that we (the makers and me) have spoken about it. Earlier, I could not be a part of the show because I was shooting for something else.”

When discussing preparations for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the Imlie actor stated that he hasn't strategized anything. He believes this isn't the type of show where pre-planned strategies are effective. It's more about quick thinking and the presence of mind. Reflecting on the previous season, he anticipates new challenges. Therefore, his approach is to stay alert and focused in the moment, relying on his instincts.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has made headlines with its impressive roster of contestants, featuring celebrities like Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz, Niyati Fatnani, Shilpa Shinde, Karan Veer Mehra, and Aashish Mehrotra, among others. The show will be hosted by the adventurous filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Initially, Bigg Boss 17's Samarth Jurel was set to participate, but unfortunately, he had to withdraw due to an injury. Despite this setback, the contestants traveled to Romania and filmed their introduction videos. Rohit Shetty later joined the team a few days after to begin his hosting duties.

