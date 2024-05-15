Popular television actor Gashmeer Mahajani is all set to take on physical and mental challenges as he gears to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Along with other contestants, Gashmeer Mahajani has been confirmed to participate in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Ahead of his thrilling journey, the actor sought blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Gashmeer Mahajani seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

On May 14, at night, Gashmeer Mahajani uploaded a video of him at the Siddhivinayak Temple. In the caption, the actor wrote, "New beginnings with Bappa’s blessings #sidhivinayaktemple."

The news of his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi has already been out and netizens were sure that by new beginnings he hinted at his participation in the adventure-based show.

Watch Gashmeer Mahajani's video here:

The clip shows Gashmeer Mahajani, accompanied by his wife, mother, and son praying to Bappa. He also obliges all the selfie requests of the fans and even the security personnel. Looking handsome in a white kurta pajama, he poses and interacts with each of them.

Netizens wish Gashmeer Mahajani luck

Fans of the actor showered their love and best wishes for the Imlie actor in the comments section. One user wrote, "All the best gm sir. ganapati bappa aap ko khud tarrki de kamayabi de ganapati bappa morya." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Another fan commented, "All the best dearest Gash! May all the success, happiness, great health with blessings always be upon you! May your journey be filled with fun, laughter & safe adventures! Rock & Rule this season KKK14!"

Other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The location of the adventure-based reality show remains unknown, but the confirmed contestants are expected to fly to the location soon. Along with Gashmeer Mahajani, other celebrities who have confirmed their participation in the show are Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Sumona Chakravarti, Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, and Karan Veer Mehra among others. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is expected to go on air in June or July.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant hospitalized due to serious heart-related ailment; Report