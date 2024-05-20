Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Karan Veer Mehra REACTS to Nidhi Seth labelling their marriage a 'big mistake'

Recently, actor Karan Veer Mehra’s ex-wife Nidhi Seth called her marriage to him her biggest mistake, to which the former has finally reverted. Read for details.

By Khyati Bhatnagar
Updated on May 20, 2024  |  06:29 PM IST |  1.2K
PC: Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi Seth (Instagram)
PC: Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi Seth (Instagram)

Karan Veer Mehra, known for his role as Vibhav Joshi in the popular show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has been making waves with the news of his appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Apart from his professional endeavors, his personal life has been a topic of interest, especially after his ex-wife Nidhi Seth revealed her new relationship on social media.

Recently, in a media interaction with Times Now, the actor reverted to his ex-wife’s harsh statement related to their marriage, marking his reaction on this issue for the first time. 

How has Karan Veer Mehra reverted?

After Nidhi Seth confessed to Telly Masala, “That was the biggest mistake of my life. Once I realized that things weren't working out, I decided to move.” In a media interaction with the aforementioned publication, addressing his ex-wife’s harsh statement, Karan Veer Mehra replied, “It's okay, at least kisi biwi ne apni galti toh mani. Woh hi bahut hai buss (It's fine if at least a wife accepts when she is wrong. That is more than enough).”

Further, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actor extended his warm wishes for her future ahead, stating which he said, “I am sure woh khush hai, toh main bhi unke liye bahaut khush hoon (I am sure she is happy, and in that case, I am happy for her).” 

In the same interview, Nidhi also revealed that the couple’s families are extremely supportive regarding their relationship, and have approved it. 

Nidhi finds her true love

Previously, Nidhi Seth took to Instagram to make her new relationship official. She shared a picture with her beau where both of them are seen exchanging love glances while Seth is holding a bouquet in her hands and shining bright in the yellow bodycon dress with white prints.  

Accompanying the picture, she wrote, “Embracing love anew, a heart healed, a soul reborn". OFFICIALLY MY HAPPILY EVER AFTER!” 


More about Nidhi Seth and Karan Veer Mehra 

After her separation from Karan, Nidhi moved back to Bengaluru and has been pursuing her dream of interior design. She also highlighted that she loves everything about Bengaluru, and is currently spending the best time with her family. 

Whereas, Karan Veer is currently busy in the preparations for his participation in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Credits: Tele Masala
