Karan Veer Mehra has been making headlines for his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The actor's personal life is also being discussed widely on the internet as his ex-wife Nidhi Seth announced finding love again. The Kaamnaa actress took to social media and announced finding love again after almost nine months of divorce from Karan Veer Mehra. Now, Seth shed light on her partner and also commented on her relationship with Karan Veer Mehra.

Nidhi Seth on finding love again

Talking to ETimes, Nidhi mentioned that she is grateful for finding love again and that the couple's families have approved of their relationship. Talking about her relationship with Karan Veer Mehra, Seth stated that it was "the biggest mistake" of her life and once she understood that it was not working out, she decided to move on. The actress said hat her family was quite supportive and that's what matters the most to her.

Talking about her relationship with Karan, Nidhi said, " That was the biggest mistake of my life. Once I realized that things weren't working out, I decided to move."

Take a look at the post where Nidhi announced her relationship

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Nidhi Seth makes the relationship official

A couple of days back, Nidhi took to Instagram and shared a picture with her beau. She held his arm while they kept looking at each other. Seth was also seen holding a beautiful flower bouquet too.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture, Seth announced her relationship and wrote, "Embracing love anew, a heart healed, a soul reborn. OFFICIALLY MY HAPPILY EVER AFTER."

Nidhi Seth moved to Bengaluru

After separating from her ex-husband, Nidhi relocated to Bengaluru and has been pursuing a career in Interior Design. She mentioned that she loves the culture and food of Bengaluru and is having a good time with her family. The actress said that she would return to Mumbai if she got an exceptional acting opportunity.

Karan Veer Mehra and Nidhi Seth got married in 2021 and separated in 2023.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame Karan Veer Mehra's ex wife Nidhi Seth finds love again; drops PIC with beau