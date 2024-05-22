Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik recently made a pleasant announcement about getting married. He also shared his engagement pictures and expressed his excitement about starting a new chapter of his life soon. The announcement came as a surprise to many and a few of his friends like Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan from the controversial reality show thought that it was a prank. In a recent interview, Abdu's friend Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia expressed her happiness about Rozik finding love and also mentioned that she never felt his wedding announcement was a prank.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Abdu Rozik's wedding

Talking to ETimes, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia expressed her joy in learning about Abdu finding love and stated that everyone deserves to be happy and enjoy companionship. She recalled how Rozik used to be always excited about his wedding plans and finding love. The Choti Sarrdarni actress also added that she never felt that it was a prank as she believed that Abdu had all the rights to settle down and be happy. She added that everybody deserves happiness and companionship and she's elated that Abdu will starting that chapter of his life soon.

Take a look at Abdu Rozik's engagement post here:

Abdu Rozik upset that people considering his wedding announcement to be a prank

A few days ago, Abdu Rozik took to social media and shared a video wherein he addressed all the haters and trolls for spreading negativity around his marriage buzz. He questioned everyone who felt it was a prank and asked them if he couldn't get married because of his physicality. He requested everyone to refrain from passing negative comments on his profile because it was affecting him and his fiancé Amira.

Abdu Rozik is set to get married in July.

Coming back to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, she is set to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

