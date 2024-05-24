Shalin Bhanot is all geared to appear in the upcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. While the makers had a hard time convincing him, he finally gave in. The Bekaboo actor is currently enjoying Romania before the shoot begins. Recently, he shared his thoughts on acting in television and movies. During the conversation, he mentioned that he had no intention of leaving television.

Shalin Bhanot on quitting television

Shalin Bhanot is best known for his acting on television serials. But he has worked in many Bollywood films and OTT shows. While he wishes to explore all mediums, Shalin has no intention of leaving television. He says, “When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan haven’t quit TV, how can I? It’s my first love.”

It's been more than five years since Shalin Bhanot appeared in a Bollywood film. Talking about why he is not working on projects in the Bollywood industry, he says, “I am not chasing offers, but I would definitely love to do a film. I am currently in discussion for a web film and will talk about it once everything is finalized.”

Check out Shalin Bhanot's post here:

Shalin Bhanot on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot was selected for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 during his time inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, but he refused the offer by Rohit Shetty. Instead, he went on to work in the serial Bekaboo. He shared that he is an actor first and didn't want to do two back-to-back reality shows.

He was also not too keen to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Abhishek Kumar is the one who persuaded him to join the adventure-based show. Bhanot revealed that Kumar would call him every other day and ask him to say yes to the showmakers.

The actor has made an impact in the television industry by acting in serials like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kulvaddhu, and Ayushmaan, among others.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is expected to premiere on Colors TV by the end of June.

