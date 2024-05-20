Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Shalin shares how Abhishek Kumar convinced him to join show

Shalin Bhanot, who created ripples with his stint on Bigg Boss 16, is now gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. The adrenaline-pumping reality show will begin its shooting by the end of this month. Contestants who are going to participate in the forthcoming season will depart for Romania on May 22.

Before leaving, Shalin sat down for a chat with Indian Express and spoke about how his Bekaboo co-star and good friend Abhishek Kumar convinced him to sign up for the thrilling show and revealed the deal that they had.

Shalin Bhanot on agreeing for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Shalin Bhanot has been the last celebrity to be finalized for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Disclosing the reason why he turned down the offer for two consecutive years before finally giving in this time, the Naagin 4 actor stated that post Bigg Boss, he did not want to do another reality show.

Since he is an actor, he wanted to focus on that first and so he did Bekaboo, and then a web show. Shalin said that he was supposed to sign another project, but that got delayed by two months, making him consider the offer for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Furthermore, the 40-year-old revealed that Abhishek Kumar is the one who persuaded him to join the adventure-based show. He said, “Every second day he would call me and ask me to do the show. He wants to get a Romanian girlfriend. That is the only task on his mind, that is the only stunt he wants to do. We both are single. So, I just hope that we don’t fall in love with the same girl. That will be dangerous.”

Take a look at Shalin Bhanot’s latest Instagram post:

Shalin Bhanot on whether he became mentally strong after Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot asserted that Bigg Boss 16 did not make any difference to his mental strength. He called the controversial reality show a myth and a fiction where situations are created in a certain manner for certain reactions and actions to be done.

The Kulvaddhu actor admitted that the show has made him earn a huge fan base that is like a family to him and he calls it Shalin Ki Sena.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television. The 14th installment of the reality show will see Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajani, Kedar Ashish Mehrotraa and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, taking up the exhilarating challenges.

Presented by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is expected to premiere by the end of June on Colors TV. It will stream digitally on JioCinema.

