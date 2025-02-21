Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is the FIRST confirmed contestant of Rohit Shetty's show; REPORT

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has been reportedly locked as the first confirmed contestant of Rohit Shetty-led show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. As per the reports doing rounds, several prominent celebrities from the industry have been approached to participate in the show. The buzz about the new season is in the air and like every season, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be seen hosting the 15th edition as well. A new report says that Orry is the first official participant.

According to Vickey Lalwani, Orry, known to be a social media influencer and fashion stylist, is set to showcase his daredevil personality on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. In the Instagram post shared by Lalwani, it is said that Orry has signed the dotted line for Rohit Shetty's hosted reality show and is set to explore this genre.

It seems that Orry is set to channel his inner Khiladi and overcome his phobias by participating in this stunt-based reality show. From spine-chilling height and water stunts to creepy crawlies stunts, it will be quite intriguing to see how the social media star performs these tasks on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

This will be the first time when fans will witness Orry as a full-time contestant on a Television reality show. Earlier, he had made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs 1.

Several popular celebs from the Telly world like Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Bhavika Sharma, Siddharth Nigam, Elvish Yadav, Gulki Joshi, Avinash Mishra and a few others are rumored to receive an offer of the upcoming 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Reports also suggest that the show will go on floors in May 2025. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is speculated to air in June or July 2025.

Speaking about the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, actor Karan Veer Mehra emerged to be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.