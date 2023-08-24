Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Jannat Zubair meets a fan who got her face inked; says, ‘Felt so happy to see her…’

Jannat Zubair Rahmani, a prominent actress, shines brightly as one of the most talented figures in the entertainment realm. Jannat Zubair recently encountered an ardent admirer during her visit to Phuket. This dedicated fan exhibited their unwavering devotion by getting a tattoo of Jannat's name and image inked onto their arm.

Jannat’s reaction on meeting with her die-heart fan:

Jannat Zubair's recent visit to Phuket took an unexpected and heartwarming turn when she encountered an incredibly devoted fan. This fan's admiration for Jannat reached remarkable heights, as she went so far as to permanently ink Jannat's face and name onto her arm as a tattoo.

Upon meeting her devoted fan who had gone to the extent of getting a tattoo of her face and name on her arm, Jannat Zubair's reaction was likely a mixture of surprise, gratitude, and humility. She took to her Instagram and shared some pictures from their meet-up, she captioned it “Met Radhika today for the first time in Phuket… Felt so so happy to finally see her, thank you for the love and unconditional support @jannatzubair_bangkok_fan. She got my name and picture tattooed. It honestly means so much to me.”

Radhika, the dedicated fan who went to the lengths of tattooing Jannat Zubair's face and name on her arm, expressed her overwhelming emotions in a heartfelt comment on the post. She wrote, “I can't explain. My feelings how happy I am.”

As Jannat Zubair approaches the joyful milestone of turning 22 on August 29th, her remarkable fan following stands as a testament to her widespread popularity at such a young age. Among the many expressions of admiration she receives, the heartwarming gesture of a fan tattooing her face and name on their arm is likely one of the most meaningful and cherished gifts she could receive.

Jannat Zubair's professional life:

Jannat marked the beginning of her journey to success as she starred in various television series, like Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Tu Aashiqui. She made her debut in the television industry with a minor role in the renowned medical drama Dil Mil Gaye. She also showcased her acting skills on the silver screen, she worked with actress Rani Mukherjee in the movie Hichki.

