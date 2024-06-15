Khatron Ke Khiladi: From Asim Riaz to Tejasswi Prakash; celebs who were schooled by Rohit Shetty

In the thrilling world of reality TV, Khatron Ke Khiladi continues to captivate audiences. Recently, the show made headlines with Asim Riaz getting schooled by Rohit Shetty. Known for pushing contestants to their limits, Shetty's dynamic interactions have created many memorable moments. Let's look at other celebrities who have experienced his spirited guidance on the show.

Complete list of contestants who faced Rohit Shetty’s heat

1. Asim Riaz

According to Bombay Times, Asim Riaz was ousted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 following a heated dispute with host Rohit Shetty. A show insider disclosed, "Following Asim's loss in a stunt, a significant confrontation occurred between him and Rohit Shetty, resulting in Asim's immediate expulsion from the reality show.

However, as per the latest reports, Asim has apologized to Rohit Shetty and is back on the show.

Take a look at Asim Riaz’s post:

2. Tejasswi Prakash

In the tenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tejasswi Prakash frequently faced Rohit Shetty's frustration. When she attempted to assist a co-contestant, Rohit became annoyed and told her to stay within her bounds.

He criticized Tejasswi for overstepping during tasks and reprimanded her once more when she accused him of bias.

Take a look at Tejaswi Prakash’s post:

3. Shivin Narang

In Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Shivin Narang performed a task inside a glass coffin filled with creepy crawlies. When he raised his leg, breaking the rules, Rohit Shetty, the strict host, became irritated.

Advertisement

Rohit cautioned the Beyhadh 2 actor that such a violation could have resulted in disqualification.

Take a look at Shivin Narang’s post:

4. Archana Gautam

During a stunt in KKK13, Archana Gautam declined to jump into the water and had a disagreement with the crew. In response, Rohit Shetty issued a firm warning, stating, "If I witness any more misbehavior towards my crew, you will be eliminated from the show. I won't tolerate such conduct towards my team."

Take a look at Archana Gautam’s post:

5. Shiv Thakare

In the same season, Rohit Shetty expressed displeasure over Shiv Thakare's language and cautioned him, "Shiv, this isn't Bigg Boss. Don't use this language on my show again. Come, let me show you... I am a stuntman; I've seen even the best falter... don't raise your voice in my presence."

Take a look at Shiv Thakare’s post:

6. Pratik Sehajpal

During KKK12, Pratik Sehajpal, paired with close friend and fellow contestant Chetna Pande, disregarded stunt rules, angering host Rohit Shetty.

Advertisement

Rohit cautioned Pratik that he would cancel the stunt if rule violations persisted. Initially resistant, Pratik eventually complied after receiving firm admonishments from Rohit Shetty.

Take a look at Pratik Sehajpal’s post:

7. Nyra Banerjee

During a stunt in "KKK13," Nyra Banerjee attempted to challenge the rules, prompting a warning from Rohit Shetty. As she continued to argue about the rules, Rohit mentioned, "The timer is running; if you persist in arguing, I'll impose a 5-minute penalty."

Upon Nyra's apology, he added, "Adhere to the rules and refrain from arguing with me. Now proceed with the task."

Take a look at Nyra Banerjee’s post:

The Khatron Ke Khiladi journey is not just about facing physical challenges but also navigating the dynamics with the strict yet fair host, Rohit Shetty.

Contestants like Asim Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nyrraa Banerji have all experienced Rohit's firm guidance and occasional admonishments, adding spice to the adrenaline-fueled show.

Advertisement

These moments of tension and resolution showcase the high-stakes drama that makes Khatron Ke Khiladi a thrilling and memorable adventure for both contestants and viewers alike.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss: Himanshi Khurana to Shalin Bhanot and more; celebrities who took therapy after participating in the show