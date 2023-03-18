Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Guess which Bollywood actor is going to be a part of this season? Read to know more

Popular Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return with its 13th season. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show has been one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Be it the dangerous stunts or the beautiful locations or the performance of the contestants, Khatron Ke Khiladi has never disappointed its fans. As the stunt-based reality show is coming with its 13th edition, many talks regarding the potential contestants have been doing the rounds.

According to the ETimes, it has been said that actor Adhyayan Suman will be one of the contestants this season.

Earlier, he was approached for Bigg Boss but he turned down the offer as he did not want to join any controversial reality shows. But the actor is interested in being a part of KKK.

Bigg Boss 16 second runner-up Shiv Thakare has already been finalised for the 13th season of KKK and the makers are trying to finalise other celebs too. Some of the names are Nakuul Mehta, Munawar Faruqui, Ankit Gupta, and Archana Gautam. This season will be shot in Argentina.

About the Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been ruling the screens of Indian television screens for a long time now. The first season was aired in 2008 and hosted by Akshay Kumar and Nethra Raghuraman was declared the winner. The show went on with different hosts such as Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and now Rohit Shetty who has hosted 7 seasons of this reality show.

Talking about the last season, Tushar Kalia was declared the winner and Faisal Sheikh as the first runner-up.

