Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Rithvik Dhanjani rejuvenates in the mountains, Opens up on how meditation helped him

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani has been in the industry for a long time and is a popular face in the entertainment and showbiz industry. From reality shows to television serials, he has established himself as a talented artist. Rithvik rose to fame after he played a crucial part in Ekta Kapoor's iconic show, ‘Pavitra Rishta’ for almost two and a half years. He is also an avid traveller and loves exploring new places. Just a few months back the actor returned from his trip to Turkey. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Rithvik opened up on why loves travelling to the mountains.

Rithvik Dhanjani's love for mountains

RIthvik loves the mountains and escapes to the lap of the mountains whenever he gets the chance. However, he doesn't travel to satisfy his wanderlust soul but to rejuvenate himself. He clarified, “Mountains are definitely the most peaceful getaways I can never get enough of. But I don’t go to the mountains to find peace. I believe that peace lies within you, and you can naturally feel it by constantly practising meditation. The practice of meditation teaches me how to be at peace.” The Pavitra Rishta actor also believes it is important to take care of our mental health as well as physical health. Talking about what helps his mental health, he said, “It is important for everyone to find the right balance between mental and physical health. The one thing that constantly helps my mental being stay sane is the practice of mindfulness meditation. Meditation has helped me stay focused and calm in both my personal and professional lives”.

Rithvik on practicing meditation

Rithvik encourages his fans to practice meditation as it holds the power to change lives. Talking about how meditation helped him, he shared, “Meditation helps to align your mind and body. The moment your mind is at peace, your physical being automatically falls into place”. Besides meditation, he believes it is essential to focus on what we eat and stay fit by regular exercise.

Meanwhile, Rithvik is also popular for hosting different TV shows. He has not only hosted shows but also participated in many of them like- Nach Baliye 6 where he emerged as a winner, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

