'Khud pidit hai khudki shaadi se': Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma slams Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17 is getting fiery with each passing episode. After the major shocker to contestant Isha Malviya as well as the audiences, by the actress' current boyfriend Samarth Jurel's entry, gear up for a fiery argument between Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain. While both the married couple on the show knew each other from a previous show, there seemed to be many differences and they soon chose to be distant. In the upcoming episodes, Vicky Jain comments on Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's relationship with leaves the former miffed.

Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma slams Vicky Jain

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17, contestants were seen chilling in the garden area wherein their casual banters blew into a heated argument. It so happened that Aishwarya was mocking someone by making a face. Vicky asked Neil if he told Aishwarya before getting married that she looked beautiful doing those antics in their courtship period. Neil replied that they didn't date as such and directly got married. Vicky gave a sarcastic laugh at this. Aishwarya was visibly miffed with Vicky's comment on their relationship.

Furthermore, Aishwarya stated that Vicky was the only troubled man in the house, Vicky stated that there were two and laughed slyly pointing at Neil. She further stated, "Pehle apne rishte sambhaale". (First, handle your relationship).

Watch the promo here

Aishwarya Sharma lost her cool and told Vicky Jain to not pass comments on her relationship. She said, "Khud pidit hai apni shaadi se, dusro pe comment kar raha hai." (He is having trouble in his relationships, but he is joking about others). She also told Neil, "Woh jokes pe jokes crack kiye jaa raha hai, unki khud ki shaadi ke thikaane nahi hai." (He is passing jokes on us while his relationship is facing turmoil).

Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain's cold war

In the first week, it was quite clear that Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain were not fond of each other. Aishwarya and Ankita had a little argument while Vicky pushed Neil in a fight which resulted in Neil Bhatt losing calm and getting quite aggressive.

