Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Pregnancy: See how Gauahar Khan, Ektaa Kapoor and others congratulated parents-to-be

The biggest announcement about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's life is here! The cutest couple of B-town has announced their pregnancy on social media, and the news has left fans in a frenzy. Good wishes and blessings are pouring into the comment section of their pregnancy announcement post. As the celeb couple embarks on this new journey of parenthood, Gauahar Khan, Ektaa Kapoor, and many more celebrities from the television world have showered them with good wishes and heartfelt messages.

On the afternoon of February 28, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced their pregnancy on social media. They shared a picture in which both are carefully holding a pair of knitted white socks. Sharing this post, the dynamic couple wrote, "The greatest gift of our lives (angel emoticon) Coming soon."

Following this announcement, television queen Ektaa Kapoor commented, "Raaaataaan will truly be lambiyaaan. Sleepless nights are here." Gauahar Khan wrote, "God bless (heart emoticon) Many congratulations!" Gurmeet Choudhary and Maniesh Paul also congratulated the parents-to-be. Meanwhile, Jankee Parekh and Adaa Khan dropped heart emoticons on the post.

Take a look at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's pregnancy announcement news here-

Apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, others like Bharti Singh, Reem Shaikh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee , Falaq Naazz, Nidhi Shah, Disha Parmar, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Drashti Dhami, Karan Wahi, and many more liked the announcement post. Not only celebrities but also fans have been showering immense love on the couple.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra 's love story has always been a fan favorite. From their on-screen romance to their real-life chemistry, the couple has never failed to impress their fans with their work and bond. They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2023, and now, after almost two years, they are set to welcome their first child.

Pinkvilla congratulates Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on their first pregnancy!