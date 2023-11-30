Kiku Sharda reveals if he is the highest paid comedian on The Kapil Sharma Show; Here’s what he said

Kiku Sharda, who is popular for playing various funny characters on The Kapil Sharma Show recently appeared on Long Drive With Mr. Faisu. While talking to the content creator, the actor-cum comedian shed light on various aspects of his life and career. Kiku gave a mysterious answer upon being asked if he is the highest-paid comedian on The Kapil Sharma Show.

While interacting with Mr. Faisu, Kiku Sharda said that he was initially hesitant about joining TV as nobody from my family had ever done so. However, his friend and Hatim’s producer Shakti Anand insisted he take up the role of Hobo and this is where his journey began. Post his stint on Hatim, the actor didn’t get a chance to stop and did back-to-back projects.

When asked how Kiku landed the show with Kapil Sharma, he shared that he got the call from makers after the show was already on air for three months. They told him that Sunil Grover who is tall and slim is doing Gutthi on the show and since he is kind of round, they both will look together. So, Kiku’s character Palak was created in this way.

In a fun segment titled Rumor Ghoomer, Kiku Sharda addressed some of the speculations surrounding him. He revealed that he is indeed an MBA graduate. The next rumor about him was that he was going on a diet for his next venture. On hearing this, the comedian laughed out loud and said that he was not going to do that for any of his projects. On being questioned if he receives the highest amount among all other actors on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku replied, “No comments” with a mischievous laugh. Faisu cracked on this answer and said, “Ho bhi sakta hai guys (It could be possible guys).”

About Kiku Sharda

Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda aka Kiku Sharda kicked off his acting stint with the horror film Darna Mana Hai in 2003. Later that year, he appeared as Hobo in the famous TV serial Hatim (https://www.pinkvilla.com/series/hatim). Kiku has been part of shows like The Great Indian Comedy Show, Vicky And Vetaal, Comedy Circus, F.I.R, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

