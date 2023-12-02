Kiku Sharda shares how he got his first acting break as Hobo in Hatim; find out

Kiku Sharda, who gained popularity after playing several comic characters on Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, recently appeared on Mr. Faisu’s show Long Drive. The duo engaged in an interesting conversation wherein Kiku shared anecdotes from his life. He opened up about his journey in the world of acting. The comedian said there was no stopping for him after his first show went on air.

Kiku Sharda reveals how he landed Hatim

During the chat, Mr. Faisu mentioned that he has been watching Kiku Sharda since his childhood, and he was 9 years old when Kiku’s show Hatim came on. Faisu went on to inquire how the actor bagged the role of Hobo in the television series.

To this, Kiku replied, “I used to do theater and was active in participating in inter-college plays. I started doing a drama called All The Best. I had a close friend named Shakti Sagar and he was producing Hatim. So, he offered me the role. I was hesitant initially as nobody from my family had ever done TV.”

Take a look at Kiku Sharda’s episode on Long Drive With Mr. Faisu:

Furthermore, Kiku Sharda said that he was shocked after the makers told him he would stay for free at the location, get free food, and enjoy other luxuries. It was all new for him. The comedian also proudly mentioned that he didn’t get a chance to stop after Hatim, as he received back-to-back offers after his portrayal on the show.

In the same conversation, Kiku also revealed how he got a show with Kapil Sharma. He was quoted saying, “Mein shuru se iss show ka hissa nahi tha. Teen mahine tak chala woh aur uske baad ek din mujhe call aaya ke Sunil Grover ek character play karte hain Gutthi ka. Woh patle hain lambe hain aur aap ekdum gol se, pairing achi dikhegi. Toh kuch character banate hain. (I was not part of Kapil’s show from the beginning. One day I got a call from makers, and they said that Sunil Grover is doing Gutthi on the show. He is tall and slim, and you are round. So you both will look together. Let’s create something like that).”

About Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda, aka Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda, made his acting debut in 2003 with the film Darna Mana Hai. Later that year, he appeared as Hobo in the TV serial Hatim. Kiku has shows like The Great Indian Comedy Show, Vicky and Vetaal, Comedy Circus, F.I.R, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others, to his credit.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan was stressed on Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16; here's why