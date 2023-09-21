'Kindly find the thief': Gauahar Khan expresses disappointment as her sunglasses get stolen on a flight

Gauahar Khan needs no introduction! From being a well-known television star to featuring in some successful films, the actress has had an incredible journey in the showbiz world and has gained immense success. Over the years, she went on to be a part of several films, web shows, music videos and showcased her acting prowess. Apart from her talent, she is also praised for being vocal about her opinions. Recently, Gauahar experienced a disappointing experience when she returned to Mumbai from Dubai.

Gauahar expresses disappointment as her sunglasses get stolen:

Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter handle to share her disappointment and requested the airlines to look into this matter. Tagging the airlines, the Bigg Boss 7 winner wrote, "Hey, my sunglasses was stolen yesterday on ur flight ek508 from Dubai to mumbai , it was left behind on the aircraft when I disembarked n I informed the Indian ground staff immediately, they said they found a pair on my seat pocket of 9j but to my shock the packet brought to me was with some other pair which was not mine . I have called numerous times on ur help number n sent emails with proof , no response… kindly find the thief since u have cameras on-board of ur esteemed airline that charges a huge amount for services."

Take a look at her tweet here-

Speaking about her personal life, Gauahar Khan fell in love with social media sensation Zaid Darbar and they soon tied the knot in December 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. After almost 2 years, the couple announced their pregnancy in December 2022. On April 30, Gauahar and Zaid held a grand baby shower in Mumbai. They embraced parenthood and welcomed their little munchkin Zehaan on May 10.

Gauahar Khan's professional life:

Gauahar Khan has been part of the industry for a long time and appeared in several films such as Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, and many more. She also participated in reality, shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, Bigg Boss 7, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress emerged as the winner of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 7.

