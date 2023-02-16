Gulki Joshi’s Maddam Sir to go off-air, producer opens up about the journey, Deets Inside
Popular TV show Maddam Sir will go off-air soon. The producer is happy that the show is ending on a high note. Read what she has to say about the show.
Sony Sab TV's popular cop comedy Maddam Sir starring Yukti Kapoor and Gulki Joshi is all set to go off-air. The show also stars actors like Ashwani Rathore, Ajay Jadhav, and Satyapal among others, in pivotal roles. In every episode, the show brings new stories and focuses on social issues to send a message across. Audiences love it and the show is a fan favorite. However, producer Kinnari Mehtaa and other actors of the show are not upset with the ending of the show. They are happy that the show is ending on such a high note. They are currently busy working on the second season of the show.
Talking about the success of Maddam Sir, Kinnari says, “Maddam Sir has survived the pandemic because it resonated with the audience. The story still has so much scope to be explored, and we can flesh out stories on individual characters like Haseena Malik (Gulki Joshi) and Karishma Singh (Yukti Kapoor). I believe in ending a show on a high note instead of being forced to shut abruptly. I am proud of the fact that it’s not a cliché story, which has been forced to shut down. We are now working on the second season of the show. We will come with a fresh team and characters.”
Kinnari Mehtaa on shows focusing on women empowerment
Kinnari Mehtaa does not believe in creating cliched family dramas, instead, she intends to make shows on women’s empowerment that inspire the audience. She says, “I believe in making aspirational content for the new India. When people were making saas-bahu sagas with a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law being at loggerheads, we produced a show on a daughter’s journey to get her widowed mother remarried and another one revolving around the beautiful bond between a saas and her bahu. Similarly, Maddam Sir also highlights the topic of women’s empowerment. I think that’s what I resonate with as a producer.” She draws her inspiration from news stories that pique her interest.
Kinnari Mehtaa on OTT replacing TV shows
Kinnari does not believe that the OTT bloom will affect the popularity of TV shows. She says, “I don’t think the boom of OTT can be a threat to TV producers. The content that we make for TV is different from what’s showcased on OTT. The web is an individualistic viewing whereas TV is for family viewing. We bring families together. The medium enjoys a wider reach.”
