Gulki Joshi’s Maddam Sir to go off-air, producer opens up about the journey, Deets Inside

Sony Sab TV's popular cop comedy Maddam Sir starring Yukti Kapoor and Gulki Joshi is all set to go off-air. The show also stars actors like Ashwani Rathore, Ajay Jadhav, and Satyapal among others, in pivotal roles. In every episode, the show brings new stories and focuses on social issues to send a message across. Audiences love it and the show is a fan favorite. However, producer Kinnari Mehtaa and other actors of the show are not upset with the ending of the show. They are happy that the show is ending on such a high note. They are currently busy working on the second season of the show.

Talking about the success of Maddam Sir, Kinnari says, “Maddam Sir has survived the pandemic because it resonated with the audience. The story still has so much scope to be explored, and we can flesh out stories on individual characters like Haseena Malik (Gulki Joshi) and Karishma Singh (Yukti Kapoor). I believe in ending a show on a high note instead of being forced to shut abruptly. I am proud of the fact that it’s not a cliché story, which has been forced to shut down. We are now working on the second season of the show. We will come with a fresh team and characters.”