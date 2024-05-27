Kishwer Merchant organizes prayer meet in memory of her pet; writes, ‘I still can't forgive myself…’

Kishwer Merchant recently shared a video on Instagram about the prayer meet she organized at a Gurdwara in memory of her pet Frisky, who passed away a month ago. Her other pet, Pepsi, died two months earlier. The prayer meet was attended by her family and close friends. In the memory of her pet, Kishwer also got a pendant made which she showed in the video.

Kishwer Merchant’s son Nirvair Rai was also seen in the video offering prayers and also helping people by serving them water bottles while others were having food. Taking to Instagram Kishwer wrote: “It's been a month Frisky .. I still can't forgive myself that I wasn't here when u decided to go and be with Pepsi. But am happy that u are happy and in no pain anymore .. both u guys just enjoy together and be happy that's all we wish for always”

Fans responded to Kishwer Merchant’s Instagram post with heartfelt emotions and positivity. Many appreciated her touching gesture of getting a pendant made in memory of her beloved pet, Frisky.

The tribute resonated deeply with her followers, who commended her for honoring Frisky in such a meaningful way. Additionally, numerous fans expressed their admiration for her son Nirvair, calling him a pure soul and extending their best wishes to him and the family during this emotional time.

About Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer Merchant began her career in 1997 with the TV show Shaktimaan, where she played Julia, an assistant. She then portrayed Nonie in the popular series Hip Hip Hurray from 1998 to 2000. Following this, Kishwer appeared in several successful shows, including Babul Ki Duwayen Leti Jaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kutumb, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kayaamat – Jabb Bhi Waqt Aata Hai, Hatim, and Khichdi.

She also featured in numerous Balaji productions, such as Kkavyanjali and Kasamh Se. In 2007, she took on a positive role as Tamanna in the popular youth show Miley Jab Hum Tum in 2008, starring Sanaya Irani and Arjun Bijlani.

In 2015, Kishwer participated in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 9 with her boyfriend Suyyash Rai, where she was paired with Aman Verma. She was forced to leave the show during the Ticket to Finale task, exiting with Rs 15 lakhs.

