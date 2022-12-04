Kishwer Merchant shows off her curves in hot pink monokini from Bali vacation; Seen yet?

Popular actress Kishwer Merchant is a prominent name in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has been a part of the industry for a long time now and she starred in numerous hit shows such as Shaktimaan Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hatim, Khichdi, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and many more. Every time she impressed the audience with her acting prowess and gained immense love and recognition from her followers. Kishwer has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life.

The diva is presently spending a great time in Bali and sharing amazing picturesque photos and videos from her vacation. Recently, she dropped some fabulous photos of her in a hot pink monokini, and looks breathtaking as she posed for the pictures. Sharing these photos Kishwer talks about staying healthy and wrote, "Workout, Eating Healthy and this perfect swim wear made me look like this in Bali Not there yet, but motivating." Fans and friends have showered their love on her post.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Kishwer Merchant's personal life:

Speaking about her personal life, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The couple fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house, and soon after, they got married in 2016. Kishwer and Suyyash were blessed with a baby boy on 27 August 2021, whom they have lovingly named Nirvair. The duo regularly shares adorable pictures and videos with Nirvair and gives a glimpse of him to their fans.

On the professional front, Kishwer is presently a part of the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 4, which is streaming online on Voot.