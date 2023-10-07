Kishwer Merchant's post-pregnancy weight loss is inspiring for new moms; loses 8 kg in short span

Popular actress Kishwer Merchant is one of the most well-known actresses in the telly industry and has a massive fan following too. Over the years, she has been part of various fictional and non-fictional shows and has won the hearts of the audience with her reel and real personality. Her acting mettle has garnered her an immense fan following who never skip a chance to shower love on her. Today, Kishwer Merchant shared an inspirational post with her fans and followers on social media informing them about her weight loss.

Kishwer Merchant's weight loss journey:

A few minutes ago, Kishwer Merchant took to her social media handle and uploaded a post informing her fans and followers about her weight loss. In this post, the actress shared her before picture (clicked five months ago) and after picture (clicked recently) with her fandom sharing her story about weight loss. In the caption of this post, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress wrote, "Some will still comment ki itna difference nahi lag Raha hai .. well let me tell u the difference is just 8kgs and 3-4 inches overall !! 5 months of training with @iam_abhijithpoojary at @kreo.fit has made me stronger and fitter !! Also I did this at my own pace , enjoyed eating for a year and a half after my delivery , and now loving this phase too !"

Take a look at Kishwer Merchant's post here-

As soon as this post was uploaded, fans and friends flooded the comment section of Kishwer's post and applauded the actress for her dedication to her fitness. Several celebs like Surbhi Jyoti, Tannaz Irani, Ridhima Pandit, Delnaaz Irani, Shweta Gulati, Ridhiema Tiwari, and many others heaped praises for her.

A glimpse of Kishwer Merchant's personal life:

Kishwer Merchant is married to actor Suyyash Rai. For those who don't know, the celeb couple fell head over heels in love with each other during their Bigg Boss stint. Soon after, they decided to take the next step and tied the wedding knot in 2016. Kishwer and Suyyash were blessed with a baby boy on 27 August 2021, whom they have lovingly named Nirvair.

On the professional front, Kishwer Merchant has been a part of several shows like Shaktimaan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hatim, Khichdi, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and many more. She was recently seen in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan season 5.

