Kishwer Merchantt's baby Nirvair's energetic mirror dance at shopping centre is all you need to see to uplift your mood

Kishwer Merchantt is one of the most popular and versatile actresses of the small screen. She is known for her stunning looks, a commanding screen presence and ability to ace negative characters. In March 2021, she and her husband actor Suyyash Rai had one of the biggest moments in their lives with the birth of their child Nirvair. Recently, the beautiful actress posted a video of Nirvair dancing to the song Hearthrob from the film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Kishwer Merchant posts an adorable video of her son Nirvair

Actress Kishwer Merchantt took to her Instagram account to share a cute video of her son Nirvair dancing to the song Heartthrob and wrote the caption, “20 seconds of what he did for 20 minutes of this mirror while Nanu and Da-ni shopped.” In the video, we see the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress with her family members at a shopping mall while her little munchkin starts dancing in front of the mirror pulling off some cute and energetic dance movies. Even Merchant and the other family members seem to enjoy the little one’s cute antics and they even attempt to imitate his moves from behind. Even in the past Kishwer had shared a video of her son dancing in front of the mirror telling how dancing has always been his favorite thing.

Take a look at the video here

Speaking about embracing motherhood and her pregnancy phase the 42-year-old actress said earlier, “It is amazing and cannot be describe it in words. I mean after all, it is my first baby. I am nervous as it is my first time and I do not know what to do. Thankfully I had my family and friends who have kids to guide me better. So everything will be sorted.” Kishwer and Suyyash welcomed their first child on 27 August 2021 and posted about the same on their social media accounts in the cutest way possible. The power couple who earlier had no plans of a baby calling the child a gift of god for them.

More about Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer Merchantt has been part of the industry for many years and has featured in several popular shows. She has played important roles in shows like Pyar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani, Ek Hasina Thi and Kaisi Yeh Yaarian. She was last seen reprising her role in Kaisi Yeh Yaarian season 4.

